President Trump approves request to expand federal emergency disaster declaration

BATON ROUGE, La. – (7/17/19) Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request that the federal emergency disaster declaration is expanded to include six additional parishes were approved by President Donald J. Trump. The parishes that have been added include Allen, Beauregard, Catahoula, Concordia, Evangeline, and Vernon.

“I’m very thankful to the Trump administration for approving this request so quickly,” said Gov. Edwards. “It means that the affected parishes will be able to receive federal assistance as the amount of the damage is determined and our citizens work to recover. In addition, teams from the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are preparing to travel to the various parishes and will continue the formal process of assessing the storm damage.”

The emergency declaration provides Direct Federal Assistance for emergency protective measures in a total of 41 parishes. We can leverage federal agencies to directly help protect lives and property. It does not provide financial assistance to governments or affected individuals. The initial 35 parishes included in the declaration are as follows:

Acadia,

Ascension

Assumption

Avoyelles

Calcasieu

Cameron

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberia

Iberville

Jefferson

Jefferson Davis

Lafayette

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Ouachita

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

Rapides

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Mary

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Vermilion

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

