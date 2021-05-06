President Biden to visit Louisiana on Thursday, here is the schedule

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- President Joe Biden is in Louisiana.
Biden plans to stop off in New Orleans and Lake Charles, on Thursday, as a part of his Getting American Back on Track tour.
Biden was scheduled to begin his day with a daily briefing in the White House and then head to Lake Charles.
President Biden was greeted by Governor Edwards and Louisiana First Lady Donna Edwards at Chennault International Airport.
He will deliver afternoon remarks on the American Jobs Plan near Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles.
Later, he will depart Lake Charles and head to New Orleans, where he will tour the Carrollton Water Plant.
We will be streaming the visit on our website, BRPROUD.com.
Here is the complete schedule for the day:
9:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time
Joint Base Andrews Visitor Control Center Overhang
9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT receives the President’s Daily Brief
Oval Office
Closed Press
9:30 AM In-Town Pool Call Time
10:10 AM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
The Ellipse
In-House Pool Coverage (Final Gather 9:50 AM – Stakeout Location)
10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Lake Charles, Louisiana
Joint Base Andrews
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
CDT
12:15 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chennault International Airport
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
1:25 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the American Jobs Plan
Near Calcasieu River Bridge
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Lake Charles, Louisiana en route New Orleans, Louisiana
Chennault International Airport
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
3:20 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives in New Orleans, Louisiana
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
4:20 PM THE PRESIDENT tours Carrollton Water Plant
New Orleans, Louisiana
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
5:40 PM THE PRESIDENT departs New Orleans, Louisiana en route Joint Base Andrews
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
EDT
8:45 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews
Joint Base Andrews
Out-of-Town Travel Pool Coverage
9:05 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
The Ellipse
In-House Pool Coverage (Final Gather – 8:45 PM Stakeout Location)
Briefing Schedule
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will gaggle aboard Air Force One en route Lake Charles, LA