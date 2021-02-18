President Biden approves emergency declaration for Louisiana

Several carports collapsed at the Town Oaks South apartment complex off Youree and Bert Kouns Wednesday morning under the weight of ice and snow continuing to pile up as a second round of winter weather moves through the region.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KARD/KTVE) – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced President Joe Biden has approved a Federal emergency declaration for the State of Louisiana in response to the recent severe winter weather event.

“In addition to local response efforts to current winter conditions, federal assistance will now be available,” Dr. Cassidy said.

The emergency declaration will allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide emergency protective measures for mass care and sheltering and direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding. The assistance is for all 64 parishes in Louisiana.