Pregnant woman shot and killed while sleeping on couch in Minden

Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper several bullets were found inside the Hickory Ridge apartment where 19-year-old Na’Toyedre Barrow was shot and killed while sleeping on the couch early Wednesday morning. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a pregnant 19-year-old woman was shot and killed while sleeping on a couch inside a Minden home early Wednesday morning.

The bullet that struck Na’Toyedre Barrow was one of several that struck the apartment building in the 800 block of Carolina St. around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Police Chief Steve Cropper. The police chief says officers have found 6 bullet holes inside the apartment. There were also three children, including a 1-year-old, and a 19-year-old man inside the apartment.

The baby was sleeping on a bed next to the couch where Barrow, 8 months pregnant, was sleeping when she was shot in the shoulder. Cropper says the bullet traveled through her body and never exited.

Police believe the bullets might have been intended for the older children and the 19-year-old might have been the targets of the shooting.

Chief Cropper says there have been no arrests and there there are no suspects at this time, but they are asking for any information to call the Minden Police Department at (318) Or 371-1212.