MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– One of the largest jackpots in history is up for grabs at an estimated $1 billion. The winning numbers for Monday, October 31st, 2022, Powerball drawing are 13-19-36-39-59 and a Powerball 13.

The last day of spooky October ended with one of the biggest jackpots.

People showed up at convenience stores, groceries, and gas stations on Halloween, hoping to be the next billionaire.

“I’ll buy an island for the kids,” said Chaendrick Coleman, a ticket buyer.

Coleman says he doesn’t only dream of providing an island for his kids. He says he would pursue his dreams of starting his own business.

“I’ll get my business going, a legitimate business. But I’ll have everything going for the kids. A couple of fun places for the kids and something to do. I’ll buy a couple of trucks and a couple of trailers, flip it over a couple of times, you know, entrepreneurship.”

Emma Mcdonald says this is her first time buying the Powerball ticket. She says tonight, she will remain hopeful.

“I’ll just say I’ll give the lord over and above 10 percent. I’ll buy myself a house because I still have tornado damage from the storms, and I would buy my daughter a house.”

The Mega Million Jackpot continues to go up and is currently at $87 million. That drawing will be held on Tuesday, November 1st, and Friday November 4th.