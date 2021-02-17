Power outages reported across NELA

News

by: Evan Johnson

Posted: / Updated:
Entergy_-2253102791161786872

WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) – Residents are being asked to conserve as much electricity as possible during the extremely cold temperatures to avoid putting a strain on power systems. As of 5:00 p.m., Entergy Louisiana is currently reporting the following number of outages:

Caldwell Parish – 2,326

Catahoula Parish – 43

Concordia Parish – 2,382

East Carroll Parish – 1,281

Franklin Parish – 1,493

Jackson Parish – 403

La Salle Parish – 1,184

Lincoln Parish – 90

Madison Parish – 518

Ouachita Parish – 4,409

Richaland Parish – 291

Tensas Parish – 506

Union Parish – 16

West Carroll Parish – 566

Winn Parish – 1,742

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories