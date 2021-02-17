Power outages reported across NELA

WEST MONROE, La. (KARD/KTVE) – Residents are being asked to conserve as much electricity as possible during the extremely cold temperatures to avoid putting a strain on power systems. As of 5:00 p.m., Entergy Louisiana is currently reporting the following number of outages:
Caldwell Parish – 2,326
Catahoula Parish – 43
Concordia Parish – 2,382
East Carroll Parish – 1,281
Franklin Parish – 1,493
Jackson Parish – 403
La Salle Parish – 1,184
Lincoln Parish – 90
Madison Parish – 518
Ouachita Parish – 4,409
Richaland Parish – 291
Tensas Parish – 506
Union Parish – 16
West Carroll Parish – 566
Winn Parish – 1,742