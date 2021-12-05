Popular chef in Ouachita Parish involved in vehicle accident

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— According to 14th district Louisiana House Representative Michael Echols Facebook page, popular chef Cory Bahr was involved in a car accident on Sunday afternoon. Echols asked for citizens and supporters to say a prayer for him after he was struck by another vehicle and thrown off the road-way.

Bahr is widely known for his tasty dishes, especially southern cuisine. He is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee Co. and Heritage catering in Monroe.

See the Facebook post below:

This is a developing story and there are no further details at this time. We do know he is being treated at a hospital for his injuries.