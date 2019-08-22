Popeyes feuds with Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s over best chicken sandwich

(CNN) – (8/22/19) The battle of the chicken sandwiches hit social media on Monday.

The Twitter feud started when Chick-fil-A tweeted, highlighting its sandwich as “the original.”

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

Popeyes quickly replied by tweeting the question, “Y’all good?”

The fried chicken fast food chain released its first chicken sandwich nationwide a week ago.

The mocking tone of its tweet garnered a lot of attention.

Wendy’s then decided to chime in, tweeting “Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich.”

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019

To that, Popeye’s takes a jab, tweeting “Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty.”

Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty. https://t.co/89eqI5vk2z — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 20, 2019

And with the mic drop, Wendy’s tweets, “lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes.”

lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes https://t.co/aX3XnRunNW — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 20, 2019

Twitter users joined in in the fray, sharing which restaurant they believed had the best chicken sandwich.

Church’s Chicken stirred the pot, quote tweeting a user who ranked Church’s the best of the bunch.

Even Shake Shack decided to get in on the feud, tweeting “if you’re lookin’ for a chicken sandwich (without the beef), you know where to find us.”

If you're lookin' for a chicken sandwich (without the beef 😉), you know where to find us. pic.twitter.com/2wtV2POvFf — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) August 19, 2019

