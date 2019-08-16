Walmart CEO: We support ‘common sense’ gun control

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) – Walmart appears to be taking a stand on gun control… sort of.

CEO Doug McMillon said Thursday his company supports “common sense” gun legislation.

He specifically mentioned background checks and removing weapons from “people who pose an imminent danger.”

He did not endorse any specific legislation — saying instead reauthorization of the assault weapons ban should be debated.

Walmart fell under renewed criticism for selling firearms after a gunman killed 22 people at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas earlier this month.

McMillon promised a “thoughtful and deliberate” response to the mass shooting days later — but did not alter Walmart’s policy on gun sales.

The retailer is one of the largest sellers of guns and ammunition in the world.