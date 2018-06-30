Trump to announce Supreme Court pick on July 9

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NBC NEWS - President Donald Trump said Friday he will announce his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9, and will spend the weekend interviewing candidates.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, he said that there are at least five candidates on his short list, including two women. Trump also said he did not intend to ask candidates their position on abortion.

Though he may meet with one or two candidates during his stay at his golf club in New Jersey this weekend, "I'll probably interview six or seven" candidates altogether, Trump said.

"Outside of war and peace, of course, the most important decision you make is the selection of a Supreme Court judge, if you get it. As you know, there are many presidents who never get a choice," Trump said.

