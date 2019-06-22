Trump says US moving forward on additional sanctions on Iran

(CNN) – (6/22/19) President Donald Trump on Saturday told reporters that the United States is putting additional sanctions on Iran after he called off a strike on the country in response to Tehran shooting down an unmanned American drone.

“Some of them are already in place,” Trump said on the South Lawn before departing to Camp David. “We’re putting additional sanctions on, they’re going on slowly and, in some cases, pretty rapidly, but additional sanctions are being put on Iran.”

He didn’t elaborate further on the details of the sanctions.

The President said he is “getting a lot of praise” for his abrupt decision to reverse course and not carry out the Iran strike following the downing of the US drone Thursday.

Trump said he will be having meetings at Camp David to discuss Iran. The White House has not released who will be in attendance at these meetings.

The President said national security adviser John Bolton is “definitely” a “hawk” but that he is listening to his entire team. Trump said Bolton has “taken a tough posture,” but he is doing a good job.

