The Latest: President Trump and Macron to hold news conference

BIARRITZ, France (AP) — (8/26/19) The Latest on President Donald Trump at the Group of Seven summit. (all times local):

12:25 a.m.

President Donald Trump will have a partner at a news conference to mark the conclusion of a gathering of world leaders.

The White House says French President Emmanuel Macron will join Trump at Monday’s question-and-answer session with reporters to mark the end of the annual Group of Seven summit.

France holds the G-7 presidency and leaders have been meeting since Saturday in the seaside town of Biarritz, in southwestern France.

The other G-7 members are Britain, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada. The group is made up of the world’s wealthiest democracies.

3:45 p.m.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says President Donald Trump is not having second thoughts about hiking tariffs on China, a move that further escalated the trade war that is rattling financial markets worldwide.

Trump, at an economic summit in France, seemed to say Sunday that he had second thoughts about fueling the trade war with China. But Kudlow says the only second thought the president had was that he didn’t raise the tariffs higher than he did.

Last week, Beijing slapped new tariffs on $75 billion in American goods. Kudlow says China’s retaliatory action was a “moderate action” and Trump took a “measured, proportionate” action in response by increasing tariffs by 5 percentage points on Chinese goods.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.