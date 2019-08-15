State senate candidate responds to residency lawsuit

(KTAL) – (8/15/19) A candidate running for Louisiana State Senate in District 39 responds to the incumbent’s lawsuit for him to be thrown out of the race.

State senator Greg Tarver has filed lawsuits against Shante Wells and Barbara Norton. Both are running for the post he currently holds.

The lawsuit claims neither candidate actually lives in District 39.

Wells says Tarver’s lawsuit is without merit and it amounts to bullying, something Wells says Tarver has been doing for years.

“I wont get into the facts because there’s pending litigation, but this is just typical Greg. Typical Greg being an intimidator and trying to be a bully. Same tactics he’s used for the last 40 years. He’s going to do everything that he can to make sure that the voters of District 39 don’t decide this election.”



According to Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence, the suit is mandated by Louisiana’s election laws to be heard by a judge within four days of the suit being filed. The hearing for Wells is scheduled for Monday.



Tarver says, “I’ve helped Mr. Wells with his business many times. I think he’s a fine young man, but what he’s doing right now is in violation of the law. Being a lawyer he should know that you can not live in one place and say you live in another.”

Norton’s hearing is Friday morning.

Norton released this statement: At this particular time, I cannot comment on the lawsuit, but on Friday, August 16, 2019, I will be more than happy to address any questions you may have for me.

