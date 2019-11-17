Rispone: Disappointed at loss, but thankful too

Gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone arrives at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office to sign up to run in the upcoming election, in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. The candidate sign-up period for Louisiana’s statewide elections ends Thursday, with the governor’s race at the top of the ballot. (AP Photo/Michael DeMocker)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – (11/17/19) Republican Eddie Rispone says he’s disappointed at losing the Louisiana governor’s race but he’s thankful for his family and supporters and vowed to continue to work to improve the state.

Rispone spoke late Saturday in Baton Rouge after losing to the incumbent, Democrat John Bel Edwards.

He called on supporters to give a round of applause for President Donald Trump, noting that the president came down three times to the state to campaign.

Speaking of the president, Rispone said: “That man loves America and he loves Louisiana.”

