Republicans leaders endorse Mills’ bid to unseat Gatti

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (8/21/19) Robert Mills’ is getting some help in his bid to unseat incumbent State Senator Ryan Gatti.

He announced the endorsements of several top Republican leaders in the state, including U.S. Senator John Kennedy, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, and U.S. Congressman Mike Johnson.

“I have known and trusted Robert for a long time as a committed Christian leader, and a man of uncommon wisdom and integrity,” said Congressman Johnson. “He is 100 percent pro-life, 100 percent pro-religious liberty, 100 percent pro-Second Amendment, and is a 100 percent consistent, limited government, constitutional conservative. The people here in District 36 deserve that kind of leadership at the State Capitol.”

State Rep. Alan Seabaugh also endorsed Mills.

Gatti is the current State Senator for the District 36.

Democrat Mattie Preston has also qualified for the October 12 election.

