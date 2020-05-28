Path to legalized sports betting heads to Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal that paves the way for legalized sports betting in some Louisiana parishes is headed to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk.

The Democratic governor is expected to support the measure after backing previous sports betting legislation.

The proposal allows voters in each of the state’s 64 parishes to decide in the Nov. 3 election whether to authorize sports wagering in their parish.

The House sent the bill by Republican Sen. Cameron Henry with a 72-23 vote Wednesday.

In parishes that authorize wagering, people will have to wait a year or more to bet on sports.

Additional legislation to create the licensing, regulation and tax structures would be required.