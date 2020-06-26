More than 40 Louisiana lawmakers support petition to end Gov. Edwards Covid-19 emergency proclamation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rep. Alan Seabaugh of Shreveport says he has more than 40 lawmaker’s signatures on a petition to end Gov. John Bel Edward’s Covid-19 Emergency Proclamation.

“It’s time to move on. It’s time to remove the restrictions and let people reopen as they want to,” Seabaugh said.

The petition was started by Rep. Seabaugh back in March but has since regained traction after the Governor extended his phase two reopening order.

“I don’t know what he’s trying to do but trying to keep everything shut down by sending out hit squads to do surprise inspections on businesses and threatening to revoke their licenses if they are operating outside of the arbritrary guidelines that he set… that’s not america and that’s not how we are supposed to do things,” Seabaugh said.

This petition is circulating as the Governor is urging people to stick to the guidelines as the number of cases rise across the state.

“We are not going to be able to successfully open more of our economy… ease restrictions without seeing cases spike unless people do a better job of wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing and staying home when they are sick,” Gov. Edwards said.

Seabaugh said he is no longer worried about overwhelming hospitals because most of the new cases are young people.

“The narrative has changed.. it went from flattening the curve so we don’t overwhelm the healthcare industry.. to let’s just try to keep everyone from getting it. That’s not a realistic goal and it never should have been.. it never was before,” Seabaugh said.

The Governor said back in March his order is necessary to secure federal dollars. Seabaugh said that just isn’t true.

“They clearly don’t want the petition to go forward because it’s taking away the Governors authority to declare a public health emergency,” Seabaugh said. “It’s a bad virus, and if you are susceptible it can have some very negative implications. I have a family member in the hospital right now with it but that doesn’t affect the fact that this is the first time in human history we have quarantined healthy people.”

