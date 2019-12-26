Louisiana Republicans want to enact new limits on lawsuits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (12/26/19) Conservative Republicans made Louisiana’s high car insurance rates a campaign issue during the election season.

Now, GOP lawmakers say they expect efforts to try to limit damages awarded in car wreck lawsuits to be front and center in the 2020 legislative session.

Business groups are pushing the “tort reform” proposals.

They say that Louisiana’s legal climate encourages people in car accidents to sue insurance companies and is driving up automobile insurance rates.

Critics counter there’s no proof such legal system changes would lower car insurance rates and the changes could keep people injured in car accidents from adequate compensation.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.