Louisiana Republican Party giving away VIP tickets for Shreveport rally to campaign volunteers

MONROE, La. — The Republican Party of Louisiana is offering a new incentive to volunteers who help knock on doors in an effort to support gubernatorial run-off candidate Eddie Rispone.

On Saturday, November 9, volunteers are asked to meet at their local campaign offices and help knock on doors throughout the community.

Volunteers who knock on 100 doors or more will get VIP tickets to President Trump’s Shreveport rally.

Click here to register.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.