Louisiana public defenders request $28M amid court closures

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s public defenders are asking state lawmakers for $28 million in stopgap aid to offset dollars they’ve lost to defend the poor because of court closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Defenders of indigent people who can’t afford their own lawyers pleaded their case Thursday in the House Appropriations Committee.

Louisiana’s indigent defense system receives more than half its financing from a patchwork of court fines and fees.

Courts shuttered for nearly three months amid the outbreak, so public defenders say much of that money has dried up. Committee members were sympathetic.

But it was unclear what they would do because of the virus’s hit to state tax collections.

