Louisiana lawmakers plan their own special session for June

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s Republican legislative leaders have called a June special session.

The proclamation issued Friday evening set a lengthy agenda that will allow debate on the budget, taxes, fantasy sports betting and the coronavirus response.

It’s only the second time in state history that lawmakers have called themselves into a special session, rather than a governor.

The special session will start immediately after the regular session ends on the evening of June 1 and could run the entire month.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards says he knew lawmakers planned to convene a special session.

He didn’t object, but he questioned the inclusion of 41 different items in the agenda.

