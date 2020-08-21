BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s civil service director sought to discourage state lawmakers from criticizing $57 million in state worker pay raises handed out during the coronavirus outbreak.
State Civil Service Director Byron Decoteau told a Senate committee Thursday the comments damage efforts to recruit and retain employees.
Republican lawmakers have bristled about Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to strike language in the budget seeking to block the raises, at least until later in the year when the virus’ impact on state finances became more clear.
The lawmakers say it seems inappropriate to give pay raises to public employees while private sector workers are struggling so much in the outbreak.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Louisiana civil service leader defends state worker raises
- Tokyo Games postponement presents quandary for ticket buyers
- UPDATE: Mother and daughter recover from injuries, UCSO still search for man wanted on multiple charges including attempted murder and kidnapping
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; Huge crowds at Alabama football game goes viral
- Loughlin, Giannulli to be sentenced in college bribery plot