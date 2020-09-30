Hearings demonstrate Louisiana’s political divide over virus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — House Republican lawmakers outlined their grievances about Louisiana’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

They criticized Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ regulations across two committee hearings Wednesday as too strict.

GOP legislators complained about crowd limits on football games, mask requirements for cheerleaders and dance teams, restrictions on churches, closures of bars and constraints on nursing home visitation.

The criticism came in a special session that GOP lawmakers convened in part to consider curbing the Louisiana governor’s sole authority to issue executive orders during disasters.

Lawmakers have complained they’ve been sidelined in the decision-making.

Meanwhile, public health experts warned lawmakers of another expected coronavirus spike in flu season.