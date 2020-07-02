Gov. Edwards announces support of increased enforcement of phase two reopening guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announced on Wednesday he will not enforce more restrictions amid a surge of Covid-19 numbers. Edwards said he will instead increase enforcement of the current phase two guidelines.

“We are going to increase enforcement because we don’t want to go back to reducing occupancy, if we can avoid it,” Edwards said.

Edwards said the surge in cases is because of lack of compliance.

“I will tell you, the surge we have seen in cases, is not because we went to phase two, it’s because people are not engaging in proper behaviors,” Edwards said.

The Governor is encouraging the people of Louisiana to patronize businesses that care about the health of their patrons and operate in a safe manor.

Edwards said one of the biggest concerns with this surge in numbers is increased hospitalizations.

“What we are not going to do.. I want this to be crystal clear to everybody in the state of Lousiana.. we are not going to threaten our ability to deliver healthcare,” Edwards said.

Ahead of a holiday weekend the Governor is reminding the people of the previous result of what he says was negligence.

“What we are seeing right now really started with behavior on memorial day. The additional contact that people made with one another. unmindful of the mitigation measures they needed to be following in too many cases,” Edwards said.

Edwards announced he full supports the mask mandates ordered by Mayor President Sharon Weston Broome and Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

Edwards also announced by Tuesday there will be multiple testing sites in Baton Rouge that will test 5,000 patients per day.

More details on locations and testing times will be released soon.

