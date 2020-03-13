ACLU: Louisiana leads nation in jailing people pre-trial

(AP) — A civil rights group says a two-year analysis of thousands of jail records shows Louisiana leads the nation in the percentage of people held behind bars before they’re tried for a crime.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana’s report was released Friday. It shows that for every 100,000 Louisiana residents ages 15 to 64, there are 502 people jailed while awaiting trial.

The organization is calling for multiple reforms to reduce the pre-trial lockup rate, including bail reform.

The report says excessive bail is at the root of what it calls “pretrial injustice.”

