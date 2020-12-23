208K added to Louisiana Medicaid rolls in COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has caused a spike in Louisiana’s Medicaid population, adding 208,000 people to the rolls over the last year.

Nearly 1.8 million people in Louisiana were receiving health coverage through Medicaid as of last month.

The Advocate reports that’s about 39% of Louisiana’s 4.6 million residents.

A historic number of people lost their jobs this year. Others dropped out of the labor force to take care of children with schools closed.

It’s also possible healthy people who previously qualified for Medicaid signed up because the pandemic highlighted the importance of health coverage.

Congress has kept rolls inflated by prohibiting states that took extra federal Medicaid dollars from removing people from coverage.