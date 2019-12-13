Representative Sherman Mack from Albany has been nominated for Speaker of the House of Representatives

BATON ROUGE, La. (Press Release) – (12/13/19) The Louisiana House Republican Delegation has taken an official stance and nominated Representative Sherman Mack from Albany for Speaker of the House of Representatives. Rep. Mack won by a super majority vote.

Representative Mack said that he is honored by the nomination and will work to bring not only the Republican Party but the entire House of Representatives together for the best interest of Louisiana with a positive pro-growth vision.

House Republican Delegation Chair Lance Harris said that the House Republican Delegation has spoken to support Representative Mack for Speaker and will work with Mack to continue to unify the party.

The Louisiana House Republican Delegation consists of the 68 elected Republican State Representatives in the House of Representatives. The Delegation is the majority party delegation in the Louisiana House.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.