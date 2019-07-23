Protesting uproar in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – (7/23/19) In Puerto Rico, what some are calling the island’s largest protests ever as residents step up calls for their governor to resign amid a scandal over leaked messages.

The streets of San Juan are swelling with frustrated protesters on Monday, all pledging to drive Governor Ricardo Rosello out of office.

The massive gathering follows a week of protests and outrage targeting the governor.

He admits writing the messages but, he refuses to resign, though he did announce in a Facebook Live video that he would not be seeking re-election.

