Presidential candidates registered for Louisiana’s primary

BATON ROUGE, La. (1/12/20) Candidate registration for the Louisiana’s presidential primary has ended.

Fourteen Democrats signed up for the ballot and four Republicans are challenging President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.

The April 4th election is a rare closed party primary in Louisiana.

That means only registered Republicans can vote on the April ballot to determine who will win the state’s GOP presidential nomination, while only registered Democrats can choose among the contenders for the state’s Democratic presidential nomination.

The three-day candidate signup period wrapped up Friday.

