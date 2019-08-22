New changes to how migrant children will be handled is up for debate sparking controversy

WASHINGTON – (8/22/19) The Department of Homeland Security announced today it will now hold migrant children for indefinite periods of time, ignoring a Federal Court agreement.

The Secretary of Homeland Security said the change will keep families together.

This latest change attempts to erase a previous court settlement that said kids can only be held in custody for 20 days.

