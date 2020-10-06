Trump’s top federal prosecutors are overwhelmingly white men

(AP) — The nation’s top federal prosecutors have become less diverse under President Donald Trump than under his three predecessors.
White men are overwhelmingly in charge of federal law enforcement at a time of national demonstrations over racial inequality and criminal justice.
The Associated Press analyzed government data from nearly three decades and found a persistent lack of diversity in the ranks of U.S. attorneys has reached a nadir under Trump.
It found 85% of his Senate-confirmed U.S attorneys are white men, compared with 58% in President Barack Obama’s eight years, 73% during George W. Bush’s two terms and at most 63% under Bill Clinton.
