Top White House official tests positive for coronavirus

From left, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, and President Donald Trump’s White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, walk across the South Lawn to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Ohio for rallies with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a Wednesday rally, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

Hicks previously served as White House communications director and re-joined the administration this year ahead of the election.