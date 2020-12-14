The Electoral College votes Joe Biden as the next president

California's 55 electoral college votes seals the deal for Biden's win

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Electoral College voted 302-232 on Monday, December 14, to formally choose Joe Biden as the country’s 46th president of the United States, and California Senator Kamala Harris as vice president.

The 538 electors met in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots.

California’s 55 electors voted for Biden, which gave him more than the 270 needed to head to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Hawaii’s four presidential electors will be the last to vote — at 6 p.m. central.

Biden is expected to address the country Monday evening, at 6:30 central.

Next step is the inauguration.