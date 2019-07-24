Senate confirms Mark Esper as the new Secretary of Defense

The vote, coming in at 90 to 8.

The no votes included 2020 Democratical Presidential Candidates, Kamala Harris, Corry Booker, and Elizabeth Warren.

Esper served 10 years on Active Duty and 11 in the National Guard and Army Reserve.

He was also Acting Secretary before his nomination.

Esper now has become the first permanent pentagon boss since the resignation of James Mattis in December 2018.

