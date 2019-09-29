Search For Impeachment Witnesses Begins

(NBC News) – (9/29/19) An urgent search is under way to find out who gave information to the whistleblower who exposed President Trump’s comments during his controversial phone call with the president of Ukraine.

Democrats want to hear testimony from the White House staffers who described the call to the whistleblower in their impeachment inquiry of President Trump.

“We know there are many other witnesses to this conduct that we need to bring in,” says Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Republicans, meanwhile, are looking for evidence of political bias.

President Trump on Thursday compared White House staffers who gave information to a whistleblower to spies and alluded to execution Thursday in video obtained by Bloomberg News.

“I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy,” Mr. Trump said. “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart, right? The spies and treason, we used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”~

The whistleblower’s complaint accuses the president of abusing his power by asking the leader of Ukraine to investigate Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden, and then trying to cover it up, by locking down access to the call’s details in a system reserved for the nation’s most sensitive secrets.

Speaking on “Morning Joe” Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “This is as serious as it gets when it comes to protecting the Constitution of the United States.”

