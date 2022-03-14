NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian tycoon whose name arose prominently in the illegal political contribution case against two associates of Rudy Giuliani was secretly charged with making illegal political donations in September 2020 in a New York court. Charges against Andrey Muraviev were unsealed in Manhattan federal court on Monday.

FILE – Lev Parnas leaves federal court in New York, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Andrey Muraviev, a Russian tycoon whose name arose prominently in the illegal political contribution case against Parnas and Igor Fruman, was secretly charged with conspiracy in a New York court, prosecutors revealed Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FILE – Igor Fruman arrives at federal court in Manhattan, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Andrey Muraviev, a Russian tycoon whose name arose prominently in the illegal political contribution case against Fruman and Lev Parnas, was secretly charged with conspiracy in a New York court, prosecutors revealed Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Prosecutors wrote to a judge to say that Muraviev, a businessman, was not in custody but that they would inform the judge if he were arrested. An indictment returned against Muraviev last September said that some of Muraviev’s money was used for contributions and donations in the names of Giuliani’s associates to conceal Muraviev’s involvement.