Report: Louisiana Congressman to leave for role in White House

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond is leaving for a role in the Biden White House.

According to NBC News, Richmond is officially joining the Biden administration in a senior role, with a portfolio that includes public engagement.

NEWS: Three sources confirm to NBC that Rep. Cedric Richmond is officially joining the Biden administration in a senior role, with a portfolio that includes public engagement. One source describes it as a “Valerie Jarrett-type” role — via @PeterAlexander, @kwelkernbc and me — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 16, 2020

Richmond currently represents Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes New Orleans.

Richmond has schedule a news conference for Tuesday morning.

Richmond was one of Joe Biden’s early backers when he first announced his run for the White House and served as co-chair of Biden’s national campaign.