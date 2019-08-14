President Trump is trying to lower the cost of prescription drugs

(8/14/19) President Trump has made de-regulation a priority since taking office, but , a new proposal could hit the pharmaceutical industry hard.

The president says he wants to make drugs more affordable by allowing Americans to import lower-cost prescriptions from Canada.

Some experts say it won’t work because Canadian suppliers don’t have the capacity to meet the demands of the U.S. market.

