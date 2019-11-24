Military officials say White House won’t intervene in review of Navy SEAL who posed with dead body

Washington (CNN) – (11/24/19) The Navy was notified the White House will not intervene to stop an ongoing review of whether SEAL Eddie Gallagher should be kicked out, a Navy official and a military official confirmed to CNN on Sunday. Navy officials had previously said White House staff had advised them that the review could continue.

An administration official told CNN on Saturday that the Pentagon was strongly urging the White House to let military discipline measures run their course without interference, meaning that military officials want to be able to make the decision about Gallagher’s fate without President Donald Trump weighing in.

Gallagher was convicted of bringing discredit to the armed services after posing next to a dead ISIS fighter’s body, which is against regulations. He was then demoted in rank — a decision Trump a week ago reversed in a move that angered military officials. Green then moved ahead with the process to kick Gallagher out of the SEALs.

