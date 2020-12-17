Louisiana governor: Time for people to acknowledge Biden win

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting about the coronavirus with Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-La., in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says “it’s well past time” for people to accept President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

The Democratic governor’s comments came on his radio show Wednesday. Edwards says Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry’s support of a Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn Biden’s election win was “unfortunate.”

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit. Edwards has avoided criticizing President Donald Trump and didn’t do so in his comments Wednesday.

But the governor noted that multiple state and federal courts have dismissed lawsuits trying to reverse Trump’s loss.

Only one of the seven Republican members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation has acknowledged Biden’s victory: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy.