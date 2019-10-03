Key Witnesses Set To Testify In Impeachment Inquiry

(NBC News) – (10/3/19) Kurt Volker, the former Special Envoy to Ukraine, testifies before Congress Thursday on how his office handled the aftermath of President Trump’s controversial July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Volker resigned last week after being named in the whistleblower complaint centered on the call, which sparked the impeachment inquiry.

Democrats are warning the administration against stonewalling more testimony and leveling false accusations, including treason, against the whistleblower.

“This is a blatant effort to intimidate witnesses,” Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday. “It’s an incitement of violence.”

President Trump lashed out repeatedly Wednesday, exploding in anger at Schiff and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, saying Schiff is “a lowlife, he should be forced to resign,” and “She hands out subpoenas like they are cookies.”

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports Vice President Mike Pence was also involved in pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

The vice president’s office has called the story a “grand conspiracy from disgruntled former employees.”

