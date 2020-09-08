Kanye West makes presidential ballot in Mississippi

FILE – In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Charleston, S.C. West has filed signatures in Wisconsin to run for president as an independent candidate in November. West sued Ohio’s election chief Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in an effort to be placed on the November presidential ballot after the Secretary of State deemed him unqualified as an independent candidate. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Kanye West will appear as a presidential candidate on Mississippi’s ballot in November, after being approved as a qualified candidate by the State Board of Election Commissioners.

The rapper has already qualified to appear on the ballot as an independent candidate in several states, including Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Utah.

To qualify in Mississippi, he was required to pay a $2,500 fee to the Secretary of State’s Office and get the signatures of at least 1,000 Mississippi voters.

West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced last month that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid.

His campaign filed paperwork on July 15 with the Federal Election Commission.