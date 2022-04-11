ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge is expressing skepticism that he can give Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams the immediate right to begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions. U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen on Monday told a lawyer for Abrams’ gubernatorial campaign that she was asking him to rewrite state law.

FILE – Georgia gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media after qualifying for the 2022 election on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams’ campaign told a federal judge in a hearing on Monday, April 11, 2022, that it should be allowed to raise and spend unlimited sums immediately under Georgia law. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

FILE – Former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Feb. 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Perdue won a federal court order in February blocking Gov. Brian Kemp from spending money from a special committee that can collect unlimited contributions against Perdue in the Republican primary. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

FILE – Gov. Brian Kemp heads from his office to sign HB 1013, which aims to increase access to mental health coverage in Georgia on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Monday, April 4, 2022. Democrat Stacey Abrams’ campaign told a federal judge on Monday, April 11, 2022, that it should be allowed to raise and spend unlimited sums immediately under Georgia law, citing a Kemp committee that can collect unlimited contributions. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

Cohen says it would have made more sense if Abrams had sued to shut down incumbent Republican Brian Kemp’s ability to raise money. It’s the latest challenge to a 2021 Georgia law creating leadership committees that can take unlimited contributions. Cohen in February banned Kemp’s committee from spending against Republican primary challenger David Perdue after Perdue sued.