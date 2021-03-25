Feds seek end to dredging limits that protect sea turtles

In this July 5, 2019, photo provided by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a loggerhead sea turtle returns to the ocean after nesting on Ossabaw Island, Ga. The federal government is close to undoing a policy that for 30 years has protected rare sea turtles from being mangled and killed by machines used to suck sediments from shipping channels in four Southern states. (Georgia Department of Natural Resources via AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. government is close to ending a policy used to protect rare sea turtles for three decades.

Since 1991, the Army Corps of Engineers during the warmer months has halted dredging to vacuum accumulating sediments from shipping channels from North Carolina to Florida.

That’s when sea turtles protected by the Endangered Species Act are most abundant in those waters during spring and summer.

Now the Army Corps plans to dredge near coastal Brunswick, Georgia, in April or May. The federal agency concluded seasonal limits on dredging won’t likely imperil sea turtles’ long-term survival, even if overall deaths increase.

Conservation groups say federal agencies are downplaying the threat.