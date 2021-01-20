Congressman Clay Higgins slams Biden’s first-day executive orders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) issued the following statement Wednesday after President Joe Biden signed several executive orders.
Higgins said several of the executive orders signed will destroy jobs and threaten homeland security.
On his first day in office, Biden signed several executive actions, some of which reverse decisions made by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.
“President Biden wasted no time enacting job-killing and dangerous policies. His first-day executive orders make America less secure, weaponize government against private industry, and further injure our economy. I will continue working in Congress to provide oversight over the actions of this administration.”
According to CBS News, Biden’s first 15 executive orders and the two executive actions were:
Start a “100 Days Masking Challenge
Restructure federal government coordination to the COVID-19 pandemic
Rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO)
Extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums
Continue “pause” on student loan payments until September 30
Rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement
End Keystone XL pipeline and revoke oil and gas development at national wildlife monuments
Actions to advance racial equity through the federal government
Count non-citizens in U.S. Census again
Strengthen workplace discrimination protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity
Defend “Dreamers” program for undocumented young Americans
End so-called “Muslim travel ban
Change Trump’s arrest priorities for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE )
Stop border wall construction
Keep protections for a group of Liberians in the country
Freezing last-minute Trump administration regulatory actions
Formulate Executive Branch ethics doctrine