Congressman Clay Higgins slams Biden’s first-day executive orders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) issued the following statement Wednesday after President Joe Biden signed several executive orders.

Higgins said several of the executive orders signed will destroy jobs and threaten homeland security.

On his first day in office, Biden signed several executive actions, some of which reverse decisions made by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

“President Biden wasted no time enacting job-killing and dangerous policies. His first-day executive orders make America less secure, weaponize government against private industry, and further injure our economy. I will continue working in Congress to provide oversight over the actions of this administration.”

According to CBS News, Biden’s first 15 executive orders and the two executive actions were:

Start a “100 Days Masking Challenge

Restructure federal government coordination to the COVID-19 pandemic

Rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO)

Extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums

Continue “pause” on student loan payments until September 30

Rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement

End Keystone XL pipeline and revoke oil and gas development at national wildlife monuments

Actions to advance racial equity through the federal government

Count non-citizens in U.S. Census again

Strengthen workplace discrimination protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity

Defend “Dreamers” program for undocumented young Americans

End so-called “Muslim travel ban

Change Trump’s arrest priorities for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE )

Stop border wall construction

Keep protections for a group of Liberians in the country

Freezing last-minute Trump administration regulatory actions

Formulate Executive Branch ethics doctrine