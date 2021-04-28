UPDATE: ArkLaMiss lawmakers respond to President Biden’s address to congress

President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Several ArkLaMiss lawmakers issue responses to President Joe Biden’s speech to congress.

Congresswoman Julia Letlow issued the following statement:

“The President unveiled a plan tonight that tries to spend our way to prosperity by proposing $6 trillion in spending in just 100 days. That’s $60 billion a day. We need to spend more investing in real solutions, like expanding broadband access to rural areas, and efforts to bring our country together. I have serious concerns about piling on additional spending and raising taxes on individuals and businesses when many of the already appropriated funds have yet to be allocated and sent out by the Federal government. Federal government spending cannot be the answer to everything.”

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released the following statement:

“First, I thank President Biden for speaking to Congress and speaking to the American people tonight. My first impression was ‘what, you want to spend another $1.9 trillion on top of the $2.2 trillion you’re talking about now on top of the $1.9 trillion that has already been approved on top of the $1.5 trillion that is our normal country’s budget?’ We’re talking about five times the regular amount of money that Congress would spend. I don’t want to be negative but it certainly sounds like the definition of a tax and spend agenda. Now let’s just acknowledge Democrats, Republicans, Conservatives, Liberals – we all want what’s best for our country. Prosperity for those who may not be doing as well, but we clearly have different visions of how to achieve that goal. Tonight we heard a huge contrast between two visions. Democrats are embracing tax and spend with government control. Republicans, we’re doubling down. We’re the party of opportunity, believing that the best stimulus is a paycheck. And that the independence given by a job is better for our families and our country than dependence created by government programs. You know what I’d like to see? Let’s get back to that pre-pandemic economy. We do that by letting employers [and] small business owners do what they do best – create jobs. And you, whether you’re an employer or not, will do better because the economy does better overall. Don’t let Washington choose what’s best for you. We heard a really great message from Senator Tim Scott. He’s a friend and a leader. He wants real solutions to the problems facing all of us. And I frankly embrace his vision more than that of President Biden’s. it’s a vision which unites us through a compassionate conservativism that creates opportunity for all. Once more, I thank President Biden for speaking to the American people and making clear what his vision is. I hope it’s not disrespectful that I disagree with [his] vision. If it comes to rooting for the government or rooting for you. I’m for you. And that’s what I think our country does best. That’s where I think you do best. That’s where we all do better.”

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) released the following statement after President Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress:

“Tonight, President Biden promised the nation higher taxes, crushing debt, and open borders. His radical agenda is dead on arrival.”

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress:

“President Biden claimed to be a consensus builder, but beyond getting his party to agree to his far-left proposals, he’s done little to unite Congress behind polices that bring our country together. The president rejected Republican ideas for bipartisan COVID-19 relief and the parade of partisan priorities continues with his progressive wish list masked as an infrastructure plan which spends more taxpayer dollars on electric vehicles than roads, bridges, runways and water systems. It’s clearly a Democrat slush fund that has little to do with actual infrastructure and is paid for on the backs of businesses through higher taxes on job creators. Instead of working across the aisle, the president is relying on executive orders to carry out a radical agenda that has halted immigration enforcement and led to a crisis on the southern border. He has also restricted the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, rolled back pro-life policies, and threatened to help end the filibuster and pack the Supreme Court. President Biden’s first 100 days have not lived up to his rhetoric during the campaign and his own inaugural address. Instead of a unifying, pragmatic approach to governing, the Biden administration continues to roll out highly partisan policies and reject serious counter-offers made in an effort to find compromise. Instead of continuing down this path, the president and his administration must make good-faith efforts to work with Republicans on solutions that help put this pandemic behind us, get our lives back to normal and help our economy recover. That’s what hard-working Arkansans expect and deserve.”

