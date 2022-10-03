MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Midterm elections are right around the corner in November. Midterm elections weigh on the direction our country can go. Some of the big races on the ballot are for Senate and State Representatives.

Pearson Cross, a political science professor at the University of Louisiana Monroe, gave some insight on the upcoming elections. “Sometimes we have the presidential election, but then in between we have what are called midterm elections, where we elect all the members of the House of Representatives and a third of the members of the US Senate, and then a number of governors and a number of legislators all across the United States.”

With the big races being for the Senate and State Representatives, Cross told us what we could see happen. “Right now, Congress is held at a razor’s edge. The Senate is divided 50/50. “The house is 220 Democrats and 211 Republicans; just a swing of five seats could swing the house, and a swing of one seat, frankly, could swing the Senate.”

Young community members told us if they would be voting.

Austin Dryden said, “Yes, I will be going back home to vote. My dad is actually on the ballot, so by getting to vote for him I also get to support him and his campaign while also doing my job as a citizen and getting to vote.”

Calie Maxwell told us why she would be voting. “My family has taught me the importance of every vote counting, and so every year before election time we get together and we just research and talk about the different candidates, so yes, I will be voting.”

Cross spoke on why you should go out and exercise your right to vote. “If you get out and vote for those representatives and elected people that will do the thing that you want them to do, you’re taking part in our democracy, you’re acting as a citizen, and you’re making the nation better. People need to vote.”