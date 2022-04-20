MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Luke Mixon is a Louisiana Democrat running for the United States Senate seat currently held by Republican Senator John Kennedy. On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Mixon held a campaign rally meet and greet at the Monroe Federation of Teachers and School Employees building.

President of the Monroe Federation of Teachers and School Employees and Vice President of the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Sandie Lollie said that the meet and greet was an opportunity for people to meet a new candidate and learn something about them.

“It’s very important because you want to explore your options,” Lollie said. “You want to know who the person is, what their intentions are and what they’re going to do to enhance your community, environment and family.”

According to Mixon, he is running to unseat Senator Kennedy because he’s represented our state and nation poorly. Mixon spoke about his background, what his campaign is about and why voters should support him in the upcoming election on November 8, 2022. According to Mixon, Senator Kennedy recently voted against an infrastructure bill, which Mixon said included resources for Louisiana.

“I decided to run because I think it’s the right thing to do,” Mixon said. “I think we need some responsible leadership in Washington.”

People asked Mixon questions after the speech.

“A lot of the speech that he had resonated with me,” Vernon Wells, a local voter, said. “I really feel like his approach is more cooperative and I think that’s the kind of leadership that we need in Washington.”

Wells added that he hopes people spend a lot of time looking at what’s really good for Louisiana and maybe not what a party affiliation would tell them to do.

Mixon also said Louisianans need better jobs and living wages to support their families. Mixon also talked about his views on issues such as civil and voting rights, inflation, education and public safety.

“I’m about fighting for the 70 percent of us in the middle,” Mixon told KTVE/KARD. “Those who want a safe community to live in, those who want a good road to drive on, and those who want opportunity for their children.”

According to Mixon, qualifying begins in July.

“I am not in this for myself. I’m in it for the right reasons,” Mixon said. “Our campaign’s about two things. It’s about fighting for Louisiana families and fighting for our American democracy.”

Mixon is a native of Bunkie, La. He is also a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and TOPGUN, who served as an F/A-18 fighter pilot for 20 years. Mixon’s campaign will continue traveling throughout Louisiana and said they were really happy to visit Monroe. You can follow Mixon on twitter here and watch his announcement video here.