WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)–On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill that would allow adults, 21 and older, to carry a concealed gun without requiring a permit or training.

Brandon is a local resident who says anyone who owns a gun should have proper training.

“I would want my neighbor or anyone else to properly know how to use a weapon if they own a weapon,” Brandon said.

House Bill 37 was introduced my Republican Representative Danny McCormick, a bill which has already won House approval on a 4 to 2 vote

“Louisiana is already an open carry state. It has not turned us into the wild wild west,” McCormick said.

“So, basically just like an infant owning a gun. You should know how to use it,” Brandon added.

Local conceal carry instructor, Sonny Harrington, says it’s important to have a basic understanding of how to operate a gun, how to use it, and when to use it.

“Now, you have to have education to drive a car. Education from a driver’s ed is required to get a driver’s license. You don’t want anybody out there with a gun and without education.”

Harrington says previous training is always crucial

“Training never hurts anybody. Put your priorities in perspective.”

House Bill 37 is now pending Senate floor action.