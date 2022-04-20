NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says he remains opposed to legislation to keep transgender athletes in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ sport teams.

The Democratic governor said Wednesday that the bill is unnecessary and appears to be mean-spirited.

But he stopped short of saying he would veto the legislation, as he did last year. The state Senate approved the bill on a 29-6 vote Tuesday.

The measure by Republican Sen. Beth Mizell of Franklinton goes next to the House. House members passed the bill overwhelmingly last year but fell short of what was needed for a veto override.